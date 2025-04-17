Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Stock Price Up 23.8% – Time to Buy?

Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 29,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 114,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Avicanna Trading Down 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
About Avicanna
Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products and formulations for consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It commercializes approximately thirty proprietary evidence-based finished products.
