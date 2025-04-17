AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 1,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.91.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

