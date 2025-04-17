Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

