Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 615.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,160 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Atour Lifestyle worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

