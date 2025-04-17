Truist Financial Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target to $82.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NSP opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.67. Insperity has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $109.80.

In other Insperity news, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

