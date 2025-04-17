Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $252,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.