670 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66,791 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.33.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $301.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.61 and its 200-day moving average is $348.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

