Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Adobe accounts for 4.1% of Arrow Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.27.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $344.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.79 and a 200-day moving average of $452.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

