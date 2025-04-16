XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,069 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $270.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

