XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

NEM stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.