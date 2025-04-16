XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Netflix by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $887.65.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

