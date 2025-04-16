iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,300 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the March 15th total of 398,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,803,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

