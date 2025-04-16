Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 0.5 %

Equifax stock opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.31.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

