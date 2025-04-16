WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 102.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

