YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $31.85 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

