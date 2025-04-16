OTCMKTS:DPMLF FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.84%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPMLF. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DPMLF

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.