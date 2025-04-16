VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Up 91.1% in March

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBND. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,602 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after buying an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,738,000 after buying an additional 528,522 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UBND opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

