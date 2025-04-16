Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 266.2% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMMA opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

