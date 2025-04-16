Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Phillip Securities

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

