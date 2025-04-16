Q2 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Lowered by Zacks Research

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after buying an additional 6,306,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,436 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Xcel Energy by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,878,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

