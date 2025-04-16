Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Taisei stock remained flat at $11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

