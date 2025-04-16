Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance
NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 1,216,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on HOMB
Insider Activity
In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.