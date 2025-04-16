Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 1,216,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.