First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.870-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NYSE FR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 2,126,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

