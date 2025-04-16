Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 67.1%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

SZKMY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

