Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solitron Devices Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SODI traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. Solitron Devices has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Solitron Devices Company Profile
Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.
