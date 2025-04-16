Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5,575.00 and last traded at $5,500.00. 78 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,495.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,668.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,618.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $32.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.