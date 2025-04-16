Synovus Financial Corp Sells 42,387 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,387 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.17% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 160,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.