iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,639 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after buying an additional 195,205 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,691 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,515,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,451,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after acquiring an additional 81,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

