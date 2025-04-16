Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Rises By 118.3%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 12.4 %
REVB opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $60.80.
About Revelation Biosciences
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Revelation Biosciences
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.