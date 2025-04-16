Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Rises By 118.3%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the March 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 12.4 %

REVB opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

