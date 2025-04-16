Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LCII shares. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

LCI Industries Company Profile



LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

