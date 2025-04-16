Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in EPR Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

