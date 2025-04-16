Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the March 15th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
ARBKF opened at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a market cap of £119,572.99 and a P/E ratio of 0.01. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
About Argo Blockchain
