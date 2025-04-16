Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Strawberry Fields REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 637.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STRW opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

STRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Compass Point set a $14.00 target price on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Michael Blisko bought 10,000 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,883.50. This represents a 3.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

