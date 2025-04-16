Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Boosted by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of Shake Shack worth $73,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,348 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,756,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,409,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 449,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.13. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

