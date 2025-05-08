Comerica Bank Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $52,852,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,419,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 1.3 %

EXLS stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insider Activity

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,178 shares of company stock worth $2,354,449. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

