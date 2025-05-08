Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ACV Auctions worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $15.75 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.72.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

