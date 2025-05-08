Comerica Bank Sells 436,153 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

