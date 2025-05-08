Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

