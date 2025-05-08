Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.