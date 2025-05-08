Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

