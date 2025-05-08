Comerica Bank Sells 15 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

MKL stock opened at $1,879.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,774.06.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

