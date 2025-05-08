Comerica Bank Purchases 577 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $245.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.35 and a 200 day moving average of $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

