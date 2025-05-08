Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $218,430,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after acquiring an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after acquiring an additional 288,806 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JBL opened at $152.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

