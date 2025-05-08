Mark Mccaffrey Sells 37,500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,250 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,387.50. This trade represents a 32.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $989,175.00.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $183.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.31 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $356,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after buying an additional 1,258,324 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GoDaddy by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after acquiring an additional 719,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 893.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 582,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

