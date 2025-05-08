Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Woodward by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 1.0 %

WWD stock opened at $194.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 target price on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $5,751,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.