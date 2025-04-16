Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 105.96 ($1.40), with a volume of 3019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.41).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.