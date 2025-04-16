Scotiabank Comments on Cameco’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCO. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$90.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$87.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.22.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.34. The firm has a market cap of C$25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 215.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

