Scotiabank Decreases Earnings Estimates for Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexa Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $793.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.09. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $740.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nexa Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Nexa Resources worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

