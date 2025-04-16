Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 17,900 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Archrock worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Archrock by 124.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 167,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 94.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,358,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,693,000 after buying an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

