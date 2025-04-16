New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 125.6% in March

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the March 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

New Age Metals Company Profile

Featured Stories

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

