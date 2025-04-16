New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 125.6% in March

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the March 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NMTLF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
New Age Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.